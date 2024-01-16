Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Island Coal
Other - Item Level 0
Item Details
Details
What naughty island mammets can expect to receive come the Starlight Celebration.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to get Island Coal, Island Effervescent Water and Island Glimshroom in Final Fantasy XIV
Jessica Scharnagle
Where to Find Island Shale in Final Fantasy XIV's Island Sanctuary
Mills Webster
Where to Find Island Spectrine in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster