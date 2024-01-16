Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Coal

Item Details

Details

What naughty island mammets can expect to receive come the Starlight Celebration.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to get Island Coal, Island Effervescent Water and Island Glimshroom in Final Fantasy XIV
Jessica Scharnagle
Where to Find Island Shale in Final Fantasy XIV's Island Sanctuary
Mills Webster
Where to Find Island Spectrine in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster