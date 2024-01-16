Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Clay

Item Details

Details

Natural clay of the Cieldalaes variety, which is to say, “excessively and perennially damp.”

Attributes

