FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ishgardian Historian's Breeches
Legs - Item Level 120
Item Details
130
Magic Defense
74
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 51
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
442 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+43
Critical Hit
+46
Intelligence
+46
Direct Hit Rate
+32
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 41
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
