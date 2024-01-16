Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ironworks Magitek Bow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 120
Item Details
64
Physical Damage
64.85
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
642 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+50
Dexterity
+48
Skill Speed
+47
Determination
+33
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
