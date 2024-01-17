Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Iron Vambraces
Hands - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
36
Magic Defense
36
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+2
Determination
+2
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Plate
1
Aldgoat Leather
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
540
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
