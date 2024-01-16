Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Iron Scale Mail
Body - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
57
Magic Defense
57
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 23
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 13
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Plate
2
Silver Ingot
2
Aldgoat Leather
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
23
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
79
Max Quality
600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
The Most Important Changes Launching with Season of the Wish
Stardust
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter