FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Iron Scale Mail

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

57

57

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Plate
2
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
2
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

