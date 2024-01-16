Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Iron Sand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Dark-colored sand consisting of tiny grains of iron.

Attributes

Crafting

