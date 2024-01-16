Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Iron Round Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
15
Physical Damage
14
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 23
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
23 gil
Bonuses
Control
+28
Craftsmanship
+49
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 13
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Yew Lumber
2
Mudstone Whetstone
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (October 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington
,
Whitney Meers
Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella