FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Iron Round Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

15

14

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
Yew Lumber
2
Item Icon
Mudstone Whetstone
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

