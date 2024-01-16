Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Iron Plate Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Hammered steel flooring for those seeking an imperial feel to their residence.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Plate
3
Item Icon
Steel Plate
3
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

