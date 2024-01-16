Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Iron Plate Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 29
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Hammered steel flooring for those seeking an imperial feel to their residence.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
29
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Plate
3
Steel Plate
3
Steel Rivets
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
29
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
101
Max Quality
400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Halo Infinite Tenrai Battle Pass Rewards Guide - Leaks May Reveal Updated Items
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu