Iron Pickaxe
Miner's Primary Tool - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
14
Physical Damage
14.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MIN - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+46
Perception
+26
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
