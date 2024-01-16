Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Iron Noose

Item Details

Details

A king among ropefish. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Gift Abundance Guide - Dawning 2020 Quest Steps, Goals, Progress
Dillon Skiffington
Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
Where to Find Island Spectrine in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster