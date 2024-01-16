Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Iron Hoplon
Shield - Item Level 18
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
66
Block Strength
66
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 18
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+1
Vitality
+1
Skill Speed
+1
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 8
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
18
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Plate
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
17
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
66
Max Quality
420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
