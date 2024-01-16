Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Iron Hoplon

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

66

66

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
1
Item Icon
Iron Plate
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

