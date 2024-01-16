Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Iron Head Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

17

15.87

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
2
Item Icon
Mudstone Whetstone
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

