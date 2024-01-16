Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Iron Hatchet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

11

11.73

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
1
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

