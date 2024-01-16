Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Iron File

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Stardew Valley Fishing Guide - Where and When to Catch the Legendary Fish
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16 Patch Notes - Hextech, Overtime, Beta Pass #2
Dillon Skiffington
Holminster Switch: FF14 Dungeon Guide - Bosses, Strategy, & Tips
Nerium