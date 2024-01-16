Games
Iron Dwarf
Minion - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
He prefers the term “little iron person.” Use item to acquire the iron dwarf minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Glazenut
1
Iron Giant Core
1
Iron Giant Scrap
1
Garlean Steel Joint
1
Dawnborne Aethersand
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
99
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
330
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
