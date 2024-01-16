Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Iron Dwarf

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

He prefers the term “little iron person.” Use item to acquire the iron dwarf minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Glazenut
1
Item Icon
Iron Giant Core
1
Item Icon
Iron Giant Scrap
1
Item Icon
Garlean Steel Joint
1
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
99
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

