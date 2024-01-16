Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Iron Doming Hammer
Armorer's Primary Tool - Item Level 18
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Physical Damage
12.13
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ARM - Lv. 18
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
14 gil
Bonuses
Control
+24
Craftsmanship
+43
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 8
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
18
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
67
Max Quality
450
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Paladin Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mike Williams
The Most Important Changes Launching with Season of the Wish
Stardust