FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Iron Daggers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
25
Physical Damage
21.33
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 20
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+4
Dexterity
+4
Critical Hit
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 10
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
