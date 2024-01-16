Games
Invincible-type Hull
Airship Hull - Item Level 125
Item Details
Details
A large hull adapted from those used in seafaring galleys.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
