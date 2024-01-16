Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Invincible II-type Hull

Item Details

Details

A modified version of the Invincible-type hull, redesigned to reduce wind resistance.

Attributes

