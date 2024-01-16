Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Insanity Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Insanity
2
Item Icon
Enchanted Dimythrite Ink
2
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

The Best Final Fantasy Soundtrack of the Last Decade Is Now on Spotify
Natalie Flores
Destiny 2 Harbinger Title Guide - All Required Triumphs for Shadowkeep Title
Dillon Skiffington
How to Prevent & Cure Depressed Pals in Palworld
Michael Hassall