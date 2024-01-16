Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Ink & Quill
Tabletop - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Write the night away with this feather quill and ink pot set.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
10
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Cock Feather
1
Enchanted Iron Ink
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
180
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
