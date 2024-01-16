Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ink & Quill

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Write the night away with this feather quill and ink pot set.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Cock Feather
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Iron Ink
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: All Heavensward Steps for 2022
Mike Williams
How To Unlock and Upgrade Every FFXIV Relic Weapon
Mike Williams
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi