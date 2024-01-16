Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Initiate's Skillet
Culinarian's Primary Tool - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
14
Physical Damage
13.07
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CUL - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Bonuses
Control
+25
Craftsmanship
+44
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Plate
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
67
Max Quality
450
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Destiny 2 Solstice Key Fragments Guide - How to Get & Farm Solstice Key Fragments (2021)
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez