Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Initiate's Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 24
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Physical Damage
14.93
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 24
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
26 gil
Bonuses
Control
+29
Craftsmanship
+50
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 14
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
24
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Mudstone Whetstone
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
24
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
85
Max Quality
630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
For Disabled FFXIV Players, Mods are a Necessity for Accessibility
Jenny Zheng
Destiny 2 Solstice Key Fragments Guide - How to Get & Farm Solstice Key Fragments (2021)
Dillon Skiffington