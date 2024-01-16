Games
Initiate's Head Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
14
Physical Damage
13.07
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Bonuses
Control
+25
Craftsmanship
+44
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Mudstone Whetstone
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
19
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
68
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
41
Craftsmanship
82
