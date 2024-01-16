Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database
Item Icon

Initiate's Head Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

14

13.07

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
1
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Mudstone Whetstone
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

