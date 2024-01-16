Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Initiate's Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 25
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
28 gil
Bonuses
Control
+29
Craftsmanship
+51
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 15
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Mudstone
2
Iron Ingot
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Fishing in FFXIV is an Intimate Look Into its World (and an Easy Level 80)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez