FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Initiate's Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
14
Physical Damage
14.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 20
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+47
Perception
+27
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 10
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Yew Branch
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
