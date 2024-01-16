Destiny 2
Infinity Orchestrion Roll

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Crafting

Alchemist

Item Icon
Faded Copy of Infinity
3
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
3
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
3
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Required

