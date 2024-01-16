Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Inferno Seal
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A hand-carved medal said to grant its wearer the protection of the Lord of the Inferno.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – October 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams
FFXIV Reconditioned Relic Weapon Guide: Crystal Sand Exchange & Farming
Mike Williams