Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Indigo Quartz

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several small pieces of light-blue unpolished quartz.

Attributes

Related Posts

Everything Revealed About FFXIV Dawntrail’s Story So Far
Michael Hassall
Everything Revealed in the FFXIV Fanfest Keynote
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams