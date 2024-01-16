Games
Incendiario
Blue Mage's Arm - Item Level 270
Item Details
6
Physical Damage
6.56
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
BLU - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
