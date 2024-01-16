Games
Imposing Dimension Castle Vase
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A towering vase just as described in the pages of an ancient tome.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
5000 gil
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
