Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Imposing Dimension Castle Vase

Item Details

Details

A towering vase just as described in the pages of an ancient tome.

Attributes

Related Posts

Soul Hackers 2 Feels Like It Got the Soul Hacked Out of It
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Tower of Zot
Michael Higham
Moonfire Faire 2022 Jumping Puzzle in FFXIV is Truly Menacing
Michael Higham