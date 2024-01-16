Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Imperial Gloves of Healing
Hands - Item Level 530
Item Details
427
Magic Defense
244
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 83
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
731 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+129
Vitality
+122
Critical Hit
+126
Determination
+88
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 73
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
530
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
