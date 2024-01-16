Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Imperial Choker of Casting

Item Details

1

1

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Factions Guide - Complete Map, Faction Perks, Capitals
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Bozjan Southern Front in FFXIV
Mills Webster