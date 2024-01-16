Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Imperial Choker of Casting
Necklace - Item Level 530
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 83
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
554 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+96
Critical Hit
+69
Intelligence
+102
Determination
+99
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 73
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
530
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Factions Guide - Complete Map, Faction Perks, Capitals
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Bozjan Southern Front in FFXIV
Mills Webster