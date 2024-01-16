Games
Immaculate Ring of Fending
Ring - Item Level 450
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
739 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+83
Vitality
+83
Critical Hit
+83
Determination
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
