FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Imitation Stained Crystal Ornament

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A colorful wall ornament made from glass instead of crystals.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
3
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
3
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

