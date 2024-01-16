Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Imitation Moonlit Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The soft, lunar light of this deceptive window is best appreciated in near darkness.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

