FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Imitation Moonlit Window
Wall-mounted - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The soft, lunar light of this deceptive window is best appreciated in near darkness.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
8
Crystal Glass
8
Bluespirit Tile
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
