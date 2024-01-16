Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ifrit's Claws
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 60
Item Details
58
Physical Damage
51.04
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
321 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+18
Vitality
+20
Determination
+26
Direct Hit Rate
+18
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
60
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
