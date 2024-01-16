Games
Ifrit's Blade
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 60
Item Details
58
Physical Damage
41.76
Auto-attack
2.16
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
214 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+13
Tenacity
+13
Vitality
+14
Determination
+19
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
60
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
