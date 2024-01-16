Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ice Materia II

Item Details

Details

A crystal that was once believed to be capable of enhancing a piece of equipment's ice resistance.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 8, 2022
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Tower of Zot
Michael Higham
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington