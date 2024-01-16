Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ice Archon Egg

Item Details

Details

A prophetic egg aspected to the element of ice.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Lead Story Designer Banri Oda Reveals New Story and Lore Details
Natalie Flores
All FFXIV Endwalker and Patch Content MSQ Quests
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams