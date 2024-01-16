Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hypostatic Hairpin of Maiming
Head - Item Level 620
Item Details
449
Magic Defense
572
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
975 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+200
Vitality
+214
Critical Hit
+118
Determination
+168
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to Get FFXIV 6.3 Tomestones of Causality and Lunar Envoy Gear Fast
Michael Higham
How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine
Mike Williams
Genshin Impact Ascension Crystals Guide - Hypostasis, Oceanid, Regisvine Locations
Dillon Skiffington