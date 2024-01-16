Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Hose of Happiness

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Cloth of Happiness
3
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Ninja Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Michael Higham
FFXIV Best in Slot Sage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Best in Slot Scholar Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon