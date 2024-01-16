Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Horse Chestnut Earrings of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
High Durium Nugget
7
Item Icon
Horse Chestnut Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How To Get All The A Realm Reborn Horse Mounts in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Arion Mount in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Players are Calling for a Better Blacklist System, Again
Jessica Scharnagle