FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Horse Chestnut Cane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

94

107.79

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ametrine
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Item Icon
Tuff Whetstone
7
Item Icon
Horse Chestnut Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

