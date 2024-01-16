Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Horse Chestnut Cane
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 515
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
94
Physical Damage
107.79
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
45417 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+184
Piety
+127
Vitality
+173
Determination
+181
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
515
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ametrine
7
Dwarven Cotton
7
Tuff Whetstone
7
Horse Chestnut Lumber
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
81
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2000
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2136
Craftsmanship
2234
