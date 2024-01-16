Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Horn Fishing Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

21

22.4

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Fish Oil
4
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Aldgoat Horn
4
Item Icon
Walnut Fishing Rod
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

