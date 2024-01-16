Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Horn Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 37
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
21
Physical Damage
22.4
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 37
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
64 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+70
Perception
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 27
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Fish Oil
4
Steel Ingot
4
Aldgoat Horn
4
Walnut Fishing Rod
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
37
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
192
Max Quality
915
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
