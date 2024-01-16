Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Honey

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bees make this sweet golden honey from the nectar of flowers.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Beehive Chip
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

