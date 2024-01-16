Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Holy Shield Zenith

Item Details

227

227

Details

One of the fabled relic weapons.

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Zenith Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Thavnairian Mists Location
Mike Williams
FFXIV Nexus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Light Farming in 2022
Mike Williams
FFXIV Relic Zodiac Weapon Guide: How to Start Your ARR Quest
Mike Williams