FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Holy Shield Zenith
Shield - Item Level 90
Item Details
227
Block Strength
227
Block Rate
Details
One of the fabled relic weapons.
Classes
PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+9
Tenacity
+11
Vitality
+9
Skill Speed
+8
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
