FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Holy Shield Ultima
Shield - Item Level 375
Item Details
600
Block Strength
600
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
517 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+40
Vitality
+41
Critical Hit
+27
Determination
+39
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
375
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
