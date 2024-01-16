Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Holy Linen

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This length of true linen has been blessed by one or more religious figures of varying holiness.

Attributes

Crafting

